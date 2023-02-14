Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) recently:

2/6/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $500.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $470.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $700.00 to $655.00.

1/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $615.00 to $535.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $626.00 to $601.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $540.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $544.00 to $488.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $478.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00.

1/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $478.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $570.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $440.00.

1/12/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $575.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $626.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $464.28. The stock had a trading volume of 920,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $380.30 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after buying an additional 30,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

