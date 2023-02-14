Request Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.07 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $103.07 million and $2.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00044516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00220513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09994511 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,302,690.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

