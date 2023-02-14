RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Up 44.4% in January

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RenovoRx by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in RenovoRx by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,966. RenovoRx has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.