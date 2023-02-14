renBTC (RENBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $81.44 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $22,750.64 or 1.04934494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $81.44 million and $23,926.50 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00429199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,175.19 or 0.28430942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

