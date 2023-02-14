Relative Value Partners Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 601,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 160,342 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 587,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.