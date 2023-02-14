Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 21,297 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 199,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MCR opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

MFS Charter Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

