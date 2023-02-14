Relative Value Partners Group LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

