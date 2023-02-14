Relative Value Partners Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,291 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 712,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

