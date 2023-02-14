Relative Value Partners Group LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 80,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,430 shares of company stock worth $10,429,139. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

