Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $734,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.