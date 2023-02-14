Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

