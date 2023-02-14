Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

