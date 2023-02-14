Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,458 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $238.23 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

