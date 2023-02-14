Reginald Seeto Sells 11,094 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Reginald Seeto sold 3,069 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $50,331.60.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42.

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 673,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,583. The stock has a market cap of $806.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 111,437 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.