Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:RWOD remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Redwoods Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Institutional Trading of Redwoods Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,148,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,904,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,720,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth $315,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

