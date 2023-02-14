Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $8.60

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $8.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Redfin to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Redfin to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $913.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.20. Redfin has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

