Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Update

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Red Metal Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RMESF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Red Metal Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Red Metal Resources

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

