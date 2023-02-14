Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Update

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Red Metal Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RMESF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Red Metal Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Red Metal Resources
