Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 559,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Red Cat Price Performance
Shares of RCAT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,631. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $66.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 9.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 224.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Red Cat
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
