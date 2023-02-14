Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,055,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 1,507,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Recruit Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:RCRRF traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.34. Recruit has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts predict that Recruit will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

