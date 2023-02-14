Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 729,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Recon Technology Stock Down 3.0 %
Recon Technology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,917. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Recon Technology
Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recon Technology (RCON)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.