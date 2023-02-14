Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 729,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

Recon Technology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,917. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

