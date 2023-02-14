Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

2/14/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00.

2/6/2023 – Shopify had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/2/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/25/2023 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/19/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2023 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $33.00 to $36.00.

1/5/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $89.13.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

