Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $35.43.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
