Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

