RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.92% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

RICK opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $803.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. Analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

