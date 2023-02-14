Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.