Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 201,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,304. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Raymond James

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

