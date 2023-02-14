Ravencoin Market Cap Reaches $358.81 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $358.81 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,212,578,840 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

