Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 92,309 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ramius Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,309 shares during the quarter. TEGNA makes up approximately 6.6% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of TEGNA worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TEGNA by 81.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TEGNA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TEGNA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TEGNA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.4 %

TEGNA Profile

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.