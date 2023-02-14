Ramius Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 172,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Yamana Gold accounts for about 0.4% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,266,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.