Rakon Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Rakon has a market cap of $60.67 million and $33,328.42 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

