Radix Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $247.26 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $247.26 million and approximately $550,988.95 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00433258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.22 or 0.28699774 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,882,020 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

