Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 20% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $71.51 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.01346322 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006429 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00034985 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.01669254 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

