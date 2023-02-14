Rachel Addison Buys 49,693 Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Rachel Addison purchased 49,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £49,693 ($60,321.68).

Watkin Jones Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON WJG traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 99 ($1.20). 1,686,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,562. Watkin Jones Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 76.19 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 264 ($3.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The company has a market cap of £253.87 million and a PE ratio of 3,346.67.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.