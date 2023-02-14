Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies, Inc engages in the automotive retail business industry. It also develops, markets, implements, and supports its software product, XSELLERATOR. The company was founded by Maury Marks in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

