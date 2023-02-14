Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,274 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance makes up 1.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Full Truck Alliance worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 480,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 479,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

YMM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 1,897,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441,948. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

