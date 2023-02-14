Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 65,864 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,864 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.39%.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
