Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 3,730 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,840. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

