Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 85.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 252.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

