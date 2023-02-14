Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $19.72 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 2.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,003 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 580,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,663. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

