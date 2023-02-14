Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.20. 562,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.80.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

