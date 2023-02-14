Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.23% of JOYY worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tobam grew its holdings in JOYY by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. 209,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

JOYY Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.