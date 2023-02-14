Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,312 shares during the quarter. VIZIO comprises about 0.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of VIZIO worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,401,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VIZIO by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VIZIO by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 458,171 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

