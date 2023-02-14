QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Position Raised by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho makes up about 7.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $179,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 878.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after buying an additional 779,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after acquiring an additional 518,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 934.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 464,604 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 150,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,549. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

