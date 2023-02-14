Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

