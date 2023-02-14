Quent Capital LLC Purchases 598 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,056,000 after purchasing an additional 212,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274,280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 555,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 331,764 shares during the period.

SUB opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.00.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

