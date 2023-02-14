Quent Capital LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 263.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.03.

About Adecoagro

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

