Quent Capital LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,903,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares during the period.
Bumble Stock Performance
NASDAQ BMBL opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.