Quent Capital LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,903,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares during the period.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bumble

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.