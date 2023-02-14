Quent Capital LLC Buys 7,380 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Insider Activity

PVH Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $102.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.