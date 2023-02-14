Quent Capital LLC Buys 6,662 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $194.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.58. The stock has a market cap of $615.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

