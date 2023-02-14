Quent Capital LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

