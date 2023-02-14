Quent Capital LLC Acquires 454 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 24,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

